Arsenal star suffers fresh injury blow for national team

Arsenal defender Riccardo Calafiori has been ruled out of Italy’s first fixture of the November international break after sustaining a hip injury. The setback comes at a time when the Gunners are competing at a high level both domestically and in Europe, and his absence will be a concern for manager Mikel Arteta. Calafiori has played an important role in Arsenal’s strong start to the season, providing consistency and reliability at the back.

Since joining the club, the Italian full-back has impressed with his tactical intelligence, defensive awareness, and ability to contribute to attacking transitions. His performances have made him a regular starter in Arsenal’s back four, where he has helped maintain one of the best defensive records in the league. Myles Lewis-Skelly, who has been vying for the same position, has found opportunities limited as a result of Calafiori’s form.

Calafiori’s Injury and International Impact

Italy had been hoping to count on Calafiori’s versatility and composure during the international window. However, reports from the national camp indicate that he will not feature in their upcoming match against Moldova due to discomfort in his hip. According to Metro Sports, the defender trained separately from the rest of the squad in order to manage the issue, and he is not expected to be involved in the fixture.

While the injury does not appear to be severe, the decision to have him train away from his teammates suggests that Italy’s medical staff are taking a cautious approach. Ensuring that the problem does not worsen during the break is likely the priority, especially given the player’s importance to both club and country. His condition will continue to be monitored closely in the coming days.

Arsenal’s Response and the Road to Recovery

Arsenal will be relieved that the issue is not considered serious, yet they will still be monitoring Calafiori’s progress carefully. Mikel Arteta values the defender’s contribution to the team’s defensive balance and attacking fluidity, and his absence, even temporarily, could influence squad rotation plans.

With the Gunners aiming to challenge for the Premier League crown and other trophies this season, maintaining squad fitness remains essential. The depth of the current Arsenal squad has been a key factor in their success so far, but the club will not want to lose a player as dependable as Calafiori for long. The Italian will be determined to regain full fitness swiftly after the international break to reclaim his position and continue contributing to Arsenal’s promising campaign.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…