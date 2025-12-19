Arsenal star suffers setback that delays his return to action

Kai Havertz has suffered a setback in his efforts to return to full fitness, just days before he was expected to rejoin training. The attacker had been making steady progress in his recovery and was working towards a return to action within the next few weeks. Arsenal had been optimistic that he would soon be available to train with the first team, raising hopes of an imminent comeback.

Those expectations have now been tempered following an issue late in his rehabilitation process. Havertz was reportedly close to completing his recovery programme and was required to pass one final test before being cleared. Unfortunately, he was unable to do so, which has delayed his return and altered Arsenal’s short-term plans.

Setback comes at a difficult time

The latest development represents a frustration for both the player and the club. Arsenal are currently dealing with several fitness concerns and are keen to welcome key players back as soon as possible. Havertz’s setback adds to those challenges, particularly given the importance of squad depth as the season progresses.

According to the Daily Mail, the German has now suffered a minor setback that will keep him sidelined for additional weeks. As a result, he is unlikely to return to action until the start of next year. The report suggests this news has come as a significant blow to Arsenal, who had been hopeful of reintegrating him into the squad in the near future.

Arsenal forced to adapt again

With Havertz unavailable for longer than expected, Arsenal must once again adapt and make the most of the players currently at their disposal. Managing workloads and maintaining performance levels will be crucial as the team navigates this demanding period. The coaching staff will be focused on ensuring that those fit and available can continue to deliver consistent results.

Havertz’s absence has already been felt this year, as he has missed a considerable number of matches. His injury troubles date back to the second half of last season, making this latest delay particularly disappointing. While the setback is described as minor, it reinforces the need for caution to avoid any further complications.

Arsenal will now prioritise a careful approach to his recovery, aiming to ensure that when he does return, he is fully fit and able to contribute effectively. For now, patience will be required as both player and club work through another challenging phase.