Arsenal star suggests he flopped at the Euros because he played out of position

Leandro Trossard’s versatility as an attacker can be seen as both an asset and a potential challenge, depending on the circumstances.

For Arsenal, his adaptability has allowed him to fill in different roles, particularly in attacking midfield, where he has played more frequently in recent weeks due to Martin Odegaard’s injury. While this has given him more game time, it raises the question of whether this is truly his best position, considering he was initially signed as a winger following Arsenal’s unsuccessful pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk.

On the international stage, Trossard’s versatility has also been a talking point, particularly during Euro 2024. In Belgium, some in the media believe he struggled during the tournament because he was used out of position. His ability to play in multiple roles may have led to him being deployed in areas where he couldn’t perform to his full potential. This “victim” of versatility narrative suggests that while being able to cover different positions is a strength, it can also prevent a player from truly excelling in one defined role.

He was asked if he flopped because he was played out of position, and he said, as quoted by La Dernière Heure:

“I don’t know. We’ll probably talk about it this Thursday at the briefing. It’s always better when you play in your best position. […] I know that at the Euro, it wasn’t good enough. I spoke about it with the coach but I’m looking forward,”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Versatility helps the teams, but it probably does not help the players involved. Mastering a position makes a player undroppable and an expert in it.

ADMIN COMMENT

