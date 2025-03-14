Arsenal star surprisingly makes Champions League team of the last 16

Martin Odegaard has faced criticism for his performances at Arsenal this season, and he recently acknowledged that he has not been at his best in several matches.

As the club’s captain, the Norwegian remains one of the first names on the team sheet, and naturally, fans have expected more from him. However, despite the scrutiny, he delivered an outstanding display in Arsenal’s Champions League round of 16 tie against PSV Eindhoven, particularly in the first leg.

The Gunners secured a dominant 9-3 aggregate victory, and their supporters were highly impressed with Odegaard’s contributions. While several Arsenal players delivered excellent performances across the two legs, the midfielder’s efforts have now been recognised at a wider level. According to the Daily Mail, Sofascore has included Odegaard in their Team of the Round for the Champions League.

It is likely that his inclusion was based primarily on his display in the first leg, where he was instrumental in Arsenal’s commanding performance. Sofascore awarded him an 8.0 rating for his contributions, despite the fact that he played only 12 minutes in the return leg at the Emirates.

Odegaard’s performance in the first leg showcased his creativity, vision, and leadership, reminding fans of the quality he brings to the squad. His ability to control the tempo of the game and influence attacking play was evident, and Arsenal will need him at his best in the upcoming quarter-final tie.

With Real Madrid waiting in the next round, the Gunners will require another strong showing from their captain. Odegaard, who previously spent time at the Spanish club, will be eager to make a statement against his former side. If he can replicate his form from the first leg against PSV, he could play a crucial role in helping Arsenal progress further in the competition.

As the team prepares for the challenge ahead, Odegaard’s performances will be under continued scrutiny, but his recent recognition serves as a reminder of his capabilities. Arsenal fans will be hoping that their captain can deliver another commanding display when it matters most.