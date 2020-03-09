Arsenal star taking painkillers to remain available for selection

According to the Athletic (subscription required), Arsenal star Hector Bellerin is being given painkillers to remain available for selection.

Our academy graduate is facing discomfort due to a tear to his right groin, the right-back has also been undertaking extra training sessions – including on days off, to stay available.

Bellerin returned from a cruciate ligament injury earlier in the season and unfortunately injury troubles have prevented the star from returning to his best.

The Athletic claim that Bellerin has experienced trouble with his groin since undertaking some addition drills in preparation for our match against Newcastle last month.

Mikel Arteta started Sokratis ahead of the Spaniard for our victory against West Ham on the weekend.

Bellerin came off the bench to help protect our lead for the last few minutes of the match.

The Athletic claim that Bellerin’s crossing has been impacted by the discomfort in the groin.

Considering that the full-back hasn’t long come off of a serious injury, do you think it’s wise for the Gunners to be giving Bellerin painkillers?

Of course we’re in the business end of the season and we’re hoping to challenge for a Champions League spot, but is Bellerin’s long-term fitness worth risking?