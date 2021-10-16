Arsenal star tipped as one of the top three to win the Golden Boy award for this year

Bukayo Saka has been named as one of the top three favourites for the Golden Boy award this season.

The Englishman is one of the finest players in Europe and he became even more popular after being named in the England squad that reached the final of Euro 2020.

The Three Lions didn’t win the competition, but Saka proved to be an inspiring part of their squad and delivered some fine performances when he was chosen to play.

The attacker has now been rewarded for his stellar year for club and country by being nominated for the Golden Boy award.

Fichajes.net says Saka, Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and Pedri of Barcelona are the three favourites to win the award.

They believe Saka can win it because of his maturity on the field when he plays every other week for Arsenal and his performance for England at Euro 2020.

They praised him for how he has carried himself and the teams he plays for despite his tender age.

The current Arsenal team is being built around Saka and even if he misses out on winning this award, he would have many more individual honours to win in the future.