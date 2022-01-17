Arsenal star tipped for early return from AFCON amidst health issues

Pierre-Emerick Aubemeyang could be returning to Arsenal prior to Gabon’s exit from the competition.

His country are on course to qualify for the knockout rounds of the competition at present, with four points from their opening two matches, but they have done so without any help from their captain.

Aubameyang contracted Coronavirus prior to the opening match of the competition, and despite no longer being positive of Covid, is still believed to be struggling to recover, and latest reports claimed that he missed the last fixture with heart issues.

The Athletic now claims that he could well return to north London to have his ‘heart lesions’ assessed by our medical team, with a decision believed to be likely on Monday when it will be decided if he could be made available for their third and final group matchup.

While his future at Arsenal remains in question, he wouldn’t be returning to the club to be made available however, and would instead be returning to be further assessed by our medical team, although early reports indicate there is no major concerns at present.

It’s just another twist in the tale regarding Aubameyang, who left Arsenal early ahead of the AFCON tournament, only to catch Coronavirus before joining up with the squad…

We wish Auba well regardless of his situation, and you never know, he could well return to the club with the intention to repair his relations with the club.

Patrick