Arsenal star tipped to become a coach after he finishes playing

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, believes the midfielder will make a good coach as he approaches the end of his playing career.

Jorginho is one of the few players who already possesses a coaching license, with the Arsenal star holding a UEFA B coaching license—a clear indication of his interest in pursuing coaching.

Known for his intelligence on the pitch, Jorginho plays in midfield, a position that some of the most successful coaches have occupied.

Santos has been discussing his client extensively in recent weeks, exploring the possibility of the Italian transitioning into coaching. He expressed confidence that Jorginho could be as successful as Thiago Motta has been at Bologna, provided he has the right support system.

Santos said, as quoted by TV Play:

“Jorginho is very skilled in this aspect because he already talks a lot about football and tactics with his teammates.

“He has a different intelligence on the pitch because he sees the game globally, not just in his position. He got his coaching licence because he thinks about doing this job after playing football.

“He has the vision of a midfielder like Thiago Motta who is doing very well at Bologna where he has found the right path. We hope that Jorginho also takes a team with a president and a sporting director who give him confidence and he will reap the benefits.”

Jorginho has been a fine leader in our team on and off the field, and we hope he remains this good for the rest of the term.

