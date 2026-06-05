Arsenal star tipped to challenge for World Cup Golden Boot

Kai Havertz has been named by TNT Sports as one of the players who could win the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup as he recovers from injury and prepares to play a key role for the German national team.

Havertz is a player who knows how to deliver in important moments and has scored in the two Champions League finals he has played in, for both Chelsea and Arsenal, underlining his reputation in major fixtures. For Germany, Julian Nagelsmann regularly selects him when fit, meaning he should have opportunities to make a strong impact at the tournament.

Golden Boot Contender Discussion

Havertz is listed alongside Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo among the leading contenders for the Golden Boot, highlighting the depth of world-class forwards expected at the tournament and the competitive nature of the award and increasing anticipation around attacking talent across Europe.

Originally an attacking midfielder, Havertz has developed into one of the most effective forwards for both club and country, adapting his role to suit tactical demands and increasing his goal threat in advanced positions in both domestic and international contexts while maintaining his versatility across attacking roles.

Germany and Arsenal Outlook

Germany could benefit from a strong tournament, which would provide Havertz with the platform to score goals and influence matches at the highest level on the international stage, where attacking players are often decisive and could be central to their attacking output.

Arsenal will be pleased to see him recognised among elite players, but their priority will be ensuring he returns from international duty fully fit and free from any long-term injury concerns ahead of the new season in a highly competitive international setup going into the tournament.

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