Arsenal star tipped to make Barcelona move for €15 million

Alexandre Lacazette has been tipped to move to Barcelona before this transfer window closes for around €15 million.

The Frenchman has been on the cusp of leaving Arsenal for much of this summer.

He has entered the final 10 months of his current deal with the Gunners and they have no intention of giving him a new one.

They will happily cash in on him now instead of allowing him to leave them for free at the end of this season.

Lacazette filled in well for the Gunners when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was absent in some of their matches last season.

A covid-19 infection delayed his start to this campaign and he still looks way off his best in the minutes he has played so far.

Transfermarketweb says Barcelona wants a new striker and they have made him a target.

The Spanish club has lost Lionel Messi and they also cannot call on Sergio Aguero who has been nursing an injury since he joined them.

Lacazette will give them a good attacking option and they could move to secure him before the transfer window closes in the next day or so.