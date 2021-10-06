Arsenal star tipped to push for a January move because of limited playing time

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been tipped to ask Arsenal to loan him out again or sell him in the January transfer window.
The England international wanted to leave the club in the summer, but Mikel Arteta forced him to stay and convinced him he is in his plans.
Maitland-Niles has still been unable to stake a claim for a regular first-team spot at the club and TalkSport says he could ask to leave the Emirates when the transfer window reopens.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and was a regular for the Baggies before they got relegated from the Premier League.
He was the subject of interest from Everton in the last transfer window, but Arsenal turned down the Toffees’ offer.
They could return for him as they are yet to get a proper backup for Seamus Coleman.
However, Maitland-Niles will face an uphill battle in convincing Arsenal to allow him to leave the club.
This is because the Gunners will lose Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey to their countries for the African Cup of Nations in January.
Their absence will leave a huge void in the Arsenal squad and Maitland-Niles is one good option that Arteta has for that position.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
We should just drag it out further so his value can drop even more while promising him that he’s part of the plans at AFC.
I think at Everton they want him to play RB but AMN wants to play midfield. The other thing is we have no European football and winning PL matches is paramount and Partey, Xhaka and ASL have locked down the 2 regular central midfield spots. The only thing is when Partey goes to AFCON and the league and FA cup games where AMN gets his chances. He hast to be patient.
Maitland-Niles is not wanted at Arsenal. He should not destroy his career for the love of Arsenal.
I reckon fully 50% of PL signings for a multitude of reasons end up being bad signings. Niles is typical of so many young burgeoning super stars. A break out season as a teenager at Ipswich then a stellar season replacing an injured Bellerin under Unai. Clubs were lining up and offering big money for him. The next 2 seasons the club tried desperarely to get rid of him yet when a big offer came they forbade him to leave!!! So like Hein Torreira Bellerin Guendouzie Nketiah Mavropanos Mari Cedric Nelson until the weak market recovers Niles remains in stand off transfer purgatory.
Lets hope in a couple of years time we are not having this same conversation about Saliba ESR Saka or Martinelli.
Should have taken the money when there was a supposed interest from Wolves a anout 12 months back.
AMN is an average player in my opinion. Not a specialist in any area. Poor defensively, can’t pass, poor in midfield etc.
Just get as much you can for him if another opportunity presents itself.
Of all the gamrs that Maitland-Niles has played for Arsenal, if we make a comparison between him and Xhaka. We’ll find that Maitland-Niles is doing far much better than Xhaka. But Xhaka is untouchable, he’s the darling of Arsenal. Xhaka and Pepe are the players who should leave Arsenal, not Maitland-Niles
With Xhaka’s suspensions & injuries, Partey’s injuries, Elneny’s age, and Lokanga having just arrived, I reckon AMN is still needed as back-up in midfield, Watch though, next couple of transfer windows will be focused on midfield and attack, and then I reckon AMN + probably Elneny and eventually Xhaka will all go.