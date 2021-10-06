Arsenal star tipped to push for a January move because of limited playing time

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been tipped to ask Arsenal to loan him out again or sell him in the January transfer window.

The England international wanted to leave the club in the summer, but Mikel Arteta forced him to stay and convinced him he is in his plans.

Maitland-Niles has still been unable to stake a claim for a regular first-team spot at the club and TalkSport says he could ask to leave the Emirates when the transfer window reopens.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at West Brom and was a regular for the Baggies before they got relegated from the Premier League.

He was the subject of interest from Everton in the last transfer window, but Arsenal turned down the Toffees’ offer.

They could return for him as they are yet to get a proper backup for Seamus Coleman.

However, Maitland-Niles will face an uphill battle in convincing Arsenal to allow him to leave the club.

This is because the Gunners will lose Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey to their countries for the African Cup of Nations in January.

Their absence will leave a huge void in the Arsenal squad and Maitland-Niles is one good option that Arteta has for that position.