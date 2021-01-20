Arsenal star to get new deal after impressive performances

Arsenal is set to reward Emile Smith Rowe with a new contract as he continues to shine in the team.

He broke into the Arsenal first team at the end of last year, and he has remained instrumental in their bid to get back up the league table.

His performances will certainly begin to attract admiring glances, and the Gunners want to avoid that by tying him down to a new contract.

Mail Sport says he will have two years left on his current deal at the end of this season, but the Gunners want to extend his deal to show that he is a key part of their plans heading into the future.

He earns around £15k-a-week at the Emirates at the moment, but he can expect a significant rise to around £40k-a-week in his new deal.

Bukayo Saka signed a new contract at the start of this season, and his wage is in the same region.

Both players have formed a fine partnership in the Arsenal attack recently, and the club will want that to blossom.

Arsenal suffered a dip in form towards the end of last year, and it made their need for a new creative midfielder even more apparent.

However, Smith Rowe has stepped up, and his current form might discourage the Gunners from signing a new midfielder this month.