Arsenal star told to be more vocal about wanting more game time

Jakub Kiwior appears to have slipped down the pecking order among Arsenal’s defenders, with even Riccardo Calafiori receiving a few minutes of game time this season.

The Poland international impressed in the second half of last season, becoming a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s defense as Arsenal secured several clean sheets in early 2024. However, with the arrival of Calafiori, Kiwior now faces increased competition for playing time.

Despite strengthening their defensive options, Arsenal was not interested in selling Kiwior, leaving him to bide his time on the bench, awaiting opportunities.

In Poland, there has been growing discussion about his lack of game time. Journalist Mateusz Borek has suggested that Kiwior may be too humble and not assertive enough in pushing for his place in the squad. Borek believes that if Kiwior was more vocal, he might have earned more chances to play.

Borek said, as quoted by Kanal Sportowy:

“The character of Kuba Kiwior is also a problem. He is a very polite and well-behaved boy who does not say his grievances out loud. He does not question certain choices, and sometimes it is simply easier for the louder ones. Sometimes, for example, you can somehow force the club to make a decision.”

Kiwior did well in the second half of last season, but he also knows that he has to work hard and wait for chances.

