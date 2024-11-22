Zinchenko at the Emirates
Arsenal News Gooner News

Arsenal star told to leave the Emirates for more game time

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Oleksandr Zinchenko’s struggle for game time at Arsenal has become a growing concern for both the player and fans. Signed from Manchester City in 2022, Zinchenko was brought in to address Mikel Arteta’s tactical need for an inverted left-back, a role Kieran Tierney struggled to adapt to. Zinchenko’s arrival was hailed as a masterstroke, as his technical ability and tactical intelligence allowed him to fit seamlessly into Arsenal’s progressive system, helping the team compete at the highest level in the Premier League.

However, injuries have significantly disrupted Zinchenko’s momentum. Despite being one of the most technical players in Arsenal’s squad, his fitness issues have opened the door for others to stake their claim. The Gunners now have a surplus of options in the left-back role, including Jurrien Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Jakub Kiwior, and Takehiro Tomiyasu, all of whom bring versatility and reliability. This increased competition has seen Zinchenko fall down the pecking order, making his path back to the starting lineup increasingly challenging.

Zinchenko v Spurs
(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Former Manchester City scout Bojan Krkić Sr has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Zinchenko should consider leaving Arsenal for a club where he would be guaranteed more playing time. According to Sport Witness, Krkić remarked that the Ukrainian defender’s talent is not being utilised to its fullest and that he could thrive elsewhere. This advice highlights the growing perception that Zinchenko might be undervalued at the Emirates.

While a transfer could offer a fresh start, Zinchenko’s immediate priority should be to stay injury-free and work on regaining Arteta’s trust. His blend of skill and leadership remains a valuable asset, and if he can consistently deliver high-level performances, he may still reclaim his place in the team. The next few months will be critical in determining whether Zinchenko stays to fight or seeks new opportunities.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Arda Guler
Real Madrid responds to Arsenal’s plans to sign Guler on loan
jesus
Paul Merson confidently backs Arsenal to beat Forest and win at least next six games
Mikel Arteta v Wolves
Stat shows why Mikel Arteta is already an Arsenal legend as a manager
Posted by

Tags Oleksandr Zinchenko

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. This article completely forgot to mention that Zinny cannot defend. We currently have 7 or 8 players competing for th left back spot. Zinny is the weakest defender of them all.

    1 Calafiore
    2 Tierney
    3 Timber
    4 Kivior
    5 Miles Skelly
    6 Tomiyasu
    7 *out on loan* Taveres
    8 Zinny

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors