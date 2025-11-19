Arsenal star told to lose some weight as he struggles

Viktor Gyokeres arrived at Arsenal this season after a successful spell with Sporting Club, bringing with him the impressive form he had demonstrated over the past few campaigns. His performances in the Portuguese top flight had marked him out as a forward of considerable promise, which explains why the Gunners invested heavily to secure his services during the summer. Arsenal also strengthened their squad in several other areas as they sought to build a team capable of competing at the highest level and challenging for major honours. Their ambition on the pitch has contributed to growing expectations, with many considering them strong contenders not only for the Premier League title but also for the Champions League.

Adjustment to the Premier League

Despite his strong pedigree, Gyokeres has found the transition to Premier League football more demanding than anticipated. The intensity and physicality of the competition differ markedly from what he experienced in Portugal. Although he has scored a few goals and enjoyed positive moments, his progress has been interrupted by a recent injury that temporarily halted his momentum. Prior to that setback, he appeared to be settling into his role and contributing effectively to the team. Even so, the adaptation period has highlighted the challenges players often face when moving to a league renowned for its pace and strength.

It is within this context that Gyokeres’s physique has become a talking point. His work rate is unquestionable, with the striker known for his relentless pressing and willingness to chase down defenders. Nonetheless, his physical condition has drawn scrutiny from former Arsenal player Stefan Schwarz, who believes there is room for improvement.

Criticism of Gyokeres Physical Condition

Schwarz offered a candid assessment of the striker’s build, suggesting that a slight reduction in weight could enhance his performance levels. In remarks reported by the Daily Mail, he stated, ‘Sometimes the dog who barks loudest is not always the strongest. I think it is just the players in the Premier League. They are more powerful players, faster players.’ He went on to add, ‘Hopefully, he’ll start to create and score goals, have a good run, get that real boost, and get a bit lighter because he’s a heavy player. I think that would help.’

Schwarz’s comments reflect a belief that refining his physical attributes could aid Gyokeres as he continues to adapt to the demands of English football. While his dedication and effort are evident, the suggestion is that optimising his conditioning may help him achieve greater impact as Arsenal pursue success across multiple competitions.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…