Arsenal star told to wait before switching international allegiance

Bobby Zamora has urged Eddie Nketiah to wait for the England senior national team before switching allegiance to Ghana.

The striker is a record goal-scorer for the England Under21 team, but he is struggling to become a household name in senior football.

The last few weeks before the 2021/2022 season ended were good for him and he seems to be staying at Arsenal as a testament to that.

But his international future remains uncertain, and it is hard to see him play for the current senior England national team.

The Ghanaian national team has approached him as they plan for the next FIFA World Cup. Chelsea’s Callum Hudson Odoi and Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey have also been asked to switch allegiance.

However, Zamora, who has two caps for England, says they should wait.

He said, as quoted by Express Sports: “I bided my time to see if I could get in that England squad, and I finally did, and it was probably one of the best moments of my life.

“For the guys mentioned, they’re so close and so young. I think it’s probably a bit too early for them to jump ship. All of those guys have got the ability to make a real difference and make a big impact for England.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

The choice of international allegiance is a very tricky decision for players nowadays and they need to think very well before making it.

England has an endless pool of top players and it will be hard for Nketiah to beat the strikers ahead of him to make the team in the nearest future.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video – The Transfer Show: Alfie and Daniel discuss the potential signing of Aaron Hickey from Bologna- How will fit into Arteta’s tactical plan?

Learn more about Arsenal’s proud history – Decade by Decade CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section