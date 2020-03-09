According to an official medical update from Arsenal, midfielder Lucas Torreira will be sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks.

The combative midfielder suffered a fracture to his right ankle during Arsenal’s FA Cup win against Portsmouth.

Arsenal note that the Uruguayan star is ‘still receiving continual assessments’.

The setback effectively ends Torreira’s season.

Our final game of the Premier League season comes nine weeks from now, so the midfielder would have to excel during his recovery to make it back in time.

The Gunners are also out of the Europa League, meaning that a potential FA Cup final would be the only possible game that the 24-year-old could return for.

Even if Torreira makes brilliant progress during his recovery, he’d have to really battle to prove his fitness before a potential cup final.

Torreira has made 33 appearances across all competitions this season for the Gunners.

With the defensive midfielder sidelined, that leaves Mikel Arteta to choose from Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka and Dani Ceballos to start in midfield.

Promising youngster Joe Willock may see more first-team minutes following Torreira’s injury.