Arsenal Star Trossard Agrees Shock Move to join Jose Mourinho

Arsenal winger Leandro Trossard has reportedly agreed to a surprise transfer to Fenerbahçe, where he would reunite with former Chelsea and Manchester United boss José Mourinho, according to The Sun.

The Belgian international only joined the Gunners from Brighton in January 2023 and has played a key role across the front line. However, with the growing competition for places and Arsenal’s continued ambition in the transfer market, the 29-year-old may now be tempted by a new challenge.

Mourinho keen to bring Trossard to Turkey

The report claims that Trossard has given the green light to a move, with Mourinho personally playing a role in convincing the forward to join his new project in Turkey. The Portuguese coach, appointed as Fenerbahçe’s new manager in June, is believed to view Trossard as an ideal fit for his attacking plans.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Kai Havertz all ahead in the pecking order at Arsenal, and with the Gunners heavily linked with incoming forward signings including Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyökeres, Trossard’s chances of regular first-team football appear limited.

A move to Fenerbahçe could offer him guaranteed minutes and a starring role in a squad being reshaped by Mourinho. It would also mark a return to regular European football in a team that will challenge for the Turkish Super Lig title and compete in UEFA competitions.

What would Arsenal lose, and gain?

Trossard registered 21 goal contributions in 92 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions. His technical quality, experience, and ability to play across the front line made him a useful squad option for Mikel Arteta. But the Belgian’s departure could help free up funds for more urgent needs, especially in the centre-forward position.

If Arsenal secure a healthy fee, the funds could contribute toward a potential deal for Gyökeres or be reinvested into other key areas.

As of now, there has been no official comment from Arsenal. But if reports are accurate, Gooners may soon be saying farewell to another experienced attacking option.

Would you be open to letting Trossard go this summer? Let us know what you think.

Michelle M

