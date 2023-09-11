Arsenal star undergoes scan for injury and it is good news for Gunners

Arsenal has received encouraging news on the fitness front regarding Gabriel Magalhaes, following a scan on his thigh which yielded positive results.

The defender had raised concerns after seemingly suffering a thigh injury during his Brazil debut against Bolivia, with images showing him applying ice to his thigh.

Gabriel has been a pivotal player for Arsenal, and any injury setback would have been unwelcome news for the club.

However, there is reason for optimism as a report from Globo Esporte indicates that the former Lille man underwent a thorough scan, which revealed an absence of any injury.

This development comes as a significant relief to the Gunners, who have already endured injuries to key players such as Jurrien Timber and Thomas Partey.

Gabriel now looks forward to making a valuable contribution to Arsenal’s team once he returns from the international break.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gabriel is one of our key players and the defender is a player we certainly do not want to lose.

He and William Saliba have the best defensive partnership in our team and we trust them to help us achieve our goals.

Our season gets more serious this month as Champions League football returns and we hope we will not lose any of our key men.