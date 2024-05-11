Arsenal star urges the club to secure Arteta’s long-term future

Arsenal star Jorginho believes Mikel Arteta is doing an amazing job at the club, and the Gunners gaffer deserves to stay at the helm for the long term.

Arteta has transformed Arsenal into title challengers again following years of mediocrity in the final seasons of Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery.

Before Emery left the club, the culture at the Emirates was poor, and mediocrity was allowed to prevail.

However, when Arteta arrived, he initiated a campaign to rid the team of bad influences and gradually changed the club’s culture to one of excellence.

With two games left in the season, Arsenal still has a chance to win the Premier League, thanks to Arteta’s remarkable work.

After signing his new contract, Jorginho has urged the club to keep the former midfielder, whose leadership has helped them become a top club again.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“I feel that [Mikel] could stay way longer. He feels good here and I honestly don’t see him going.

“It is really important for the club for him to stay because him with Edu and the board, the whole club, they created something special. I don’t believe he wants to go as well.

“What [Arteta] has been doing here since he joined has been incredible. It is not just a coincidence where we are now.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arteta has been one of the best managers in Europe since he started working for us, and he is closer than ever to winning his first title with us.

