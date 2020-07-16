Arsenal star urging his team-mates to ‘suffer and stay together’ to continue the upward curve

Arsenal defender Cedric Soares has expressed his delight in the win over Liverpool last night, insisting that you sometimes have to ‘suffer’ for spells before things will get better.

The Gunners came from behind to take all three points at the Emirates Stadium last night, and played a well thought-out tactical performance.

After coming back from a torrid opening 20 minutes against the newly-crowned Premier League champions, Soares insisted that the team showed true character to get the result.

“It was a great win for us,” he told Arsenal FC’s official website. “In football, in some moments, you need to be able to suffer to win. I think we are improving a lot at this. The spirit is getting better and better in the team and we showed here without suffering you cannot win.

“Some games you just need to adapt to the circumstances and last night that was the case. It was a tough game but we were able to show great character and this made the difference. We defended together and we were very, very strong. It made a huge difference.

“We know it will be another tough game against a great opponent on the weekend, but we are in a good moment. I just think we need to keep this spirit and the rest will come. If we keep working like this, it is just the natural way for a win to come.

“Last night we had a great reaction with character, we showed that sometimes you need to be able to suffer and stay together as one. We did that, we showed a great attitude, everyone was supporting one another and when that happens the wins can happen like they did.

“The team have moments and when you keep growing something the wins always give you a push. You have to believe in the work of the coaching staff every day and, of course, when you win you can believe more and it helps the team in that moment. I am looking forward to playing on Saturday.”

Manchester City will provide a different challenge this weekend in the FA Cup semi-final, with the Citizens in fine form and with them having rested some key players for their league fixture in midweek.

Our team is bound to ‘suffer’ for spells at the weekend in Wembley, and how we react to that will definitely decide on our chances of lifting the trophy.

Will our boys be mentally ready for the semi-final? Will Arteta be able to use his knowledge of Pep’s tactics to gain an upper hand?

Patrick