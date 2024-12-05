Arsenal star visited club that wants to sign him and is open to January transfer

Palmeiras continues to be one of Gabriel Jesus’ biggest admirers and has kept a strong interest in bringing the Arsenal attacker back to Brazil. Brazilian players often return home towards the latter stages of their careers, and this trend has led clubs like Palmeiras to dream of re-signing their former stars. However, most of these returning players are typically in their 30s, or they have struggled to secure a place at a top European club, making a move back to Brazil their only option.

While Jesus has not been the most consistent player for Arsenal in terms of delivering goals and starting matches, he remains a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad. His limited game time has raised questions about his long-term future at the club, but for now, he is focused on staying in Europe. Despite his challenges at Arsenal, Palmeiras remains hopeful that they can bring the Brazilian forward back to his roots.

One notable development is that Jesus visited Palmeiras over the summer, which, while not unusual for a former player, has sparked rumours about his potential return. According to UOL, this visit has encouraged Palmeiras to continue their pursuit of the attacker. However, while they are optimistic, the club does not believe Jesus will make the move back to Brazil in January.

Currently, Jesus is struggling to find his best form within the Arsenal squad. His lack of regular starting appearances and fewer contributions on the field have made it difficult for the club to fully rely on him. Arsenal faces the task of finding a solution to get the best out of the Brazilian, whether it be through more game time or a change in role.

Despite the rumours, a return to Brazil seems unlikely at this stage. Jesus is still young enough to continue his career at a high level in Europe, and it seems more probable that he will stay within the continent. A move to another top European club could be a potential option for him if his situation at Arsenal does not improve.