Arsenal star vows to keep fighting for his place on the team

Myles Lewis-Skelly has found himself on the fringes of Arsenal’s starting line-up this season after previously being one of Mikel Arteta’s preferred defensive options. The young defender, who began last campaign ahead of Riccardo Calafiori, featured prominently in major fixtures including Champions League encounters against elite opposition such as Real Madrid.

This season, however, circumstances have shifted dramatically. Calafiori has established himself as the first-choice left-back at the Emirates Stadium, leaving Lewis-Skelly to wait patiently for opportunities. The Italian’s consistency, combined with Arsenal’s impressive defensive record, has made it difficult for Arteta to justify altering a settled and effective back line.

The Challenge of Competition

Arsenal’s defence has been one of the strongest in the Premier League, built upon cohesion, communication, and tactical discipline. Every member of the current starting unit has contributed to the team’s stability and resilience, meaning competition for places is intense. Arteta’s commitment to maintaining balance and chemistry in his defensive setup makes breaking back into the first team a significant challenge for any player currently on the sidelines.

Despite this, Lewis-Skelly has continued to show professionalism and determination. He remains fully committed to improving his game and seizing any opportunity that comes his way. His recent performance in Arsenal’s League Cup win over Brighton was an important reminder of his talent and potential.

Lewis-Skelly’s Determination and Mindset

Speaking after the victory, Lewis-Skelly reflected on his current situation and the high standards within the squad. He said, as quoted by ESPN:

“The standards are high and everyone wants to play. Because the levels are so much higher this season, places are short, but you’ve just got to compete.

“At the end of the day, I just want to express myself. Football’s what I love and I’ll never make excuses if I am playing or not. I just want to go out there and express myself. As long as I’m doing that, I’m giving the gaffer a choice to make.”

His words underline a mature attitude and strong mental resolve, qualities that will serve him well as he continues to develop. Though his path back into the starting XI may not be immediate, Lewis-Skelly’s commitment to perseverance ensures he remains an important part of Arsenal’s future plans.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…