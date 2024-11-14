Arsenal star wants players union to help solve fixture congestion problems

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has joined the rising chorus of footballers expressing concerns over the intense match schedule imposed on top players every season. The issue of fixture congestion has escalated in recent years, especially with the addition of more international tournaments, including a revamped Club World Cup set to run during the summer. Many footballers and industry experts have voiced concerns, arguing that players simply cannot maintain peak physical and mental performance under these conditions.

In an interview with El Desmarque, Raya spoke openly about the pressures of the packed schedule and called on the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) to take action:

“We know that the calendar is what it is; it is very congested for teams that play in all competitions, now also with a Club World Cup in the summer. At least Arsenal are not playing it, but the risk of injury is greater. We players have talked a lot about the subject, and the union has to get involved—in our case, the PFA (Professional Football Association).”

Raya’s comments reflect a wider sentiment among top players who face increasingly strenuous demands, often playing for both club and country throughout the year. The relentless schedule not only increases the risk of injury but also contributes to mental fatigue and burnout. In recent months, players across different leagues and teams have raised similar concerns, with some suggesting that drastic measures, such as strikes, may be necessary if governing bodies continue to disregard players’ welfare.

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and other players’ unions are under pressure to respond to these mounting concerns. Many players believe that unions need to push for structural changes in how the season is organised to ensure adequate recovery time. Some clubs, such as those in the Premier League, face a particularly packed calendar, with domestic cups, league fixtures, European tournaments, and now extended international commitments. As a result, it’s common for top players to feature in more than 60 games a year—a physically unsustainable number, according to sports scientists.

Fans have also noticed the toll this schedule is taking, with an increasing number of high-profile injuries and performance dips throughout the season, including to Arsenal players like Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka.

The situation has led to growing discussions on how to better structure football seasons globally, with proposals such as reducing or redistributing games, altering tournament formats, and enforcing stricter limits on international breaks. However, any changes would require cooperation between multiple stakeholders, including national associations, league organisers, and tournament sponsors.

The coming months may prove pivotal in the fight for a more balanced football calendar. If the PFA and other organisations respond to players’ concerns, we might see structural adjustments that could reshape the sport’s future for both players and fans.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…