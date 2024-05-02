Arsenal star wants to fight for his place after being transfer-listed

Gabriel Jesus is determined to stay at Arsenal and compete for his place at the club, despite being shortlisted for transfer.

As Arsenal continues to strengthen its squad, many anticipate the signing of a new striker in the summer.

While Jesus has been the main frontman for the past two seasons, his goal-scoring record hasn’t been as prolific as desired.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a more prolific attacker, potentially replacing Jesus as their primary goal outlet.

Aware that the club is seeking competition for his role, Jesus acknowledges that he may be offloaded. However, according to a report from The Sun, he is committed to remaining at Arsenal.

Jesus is determined to bet on himself, believing he can retain his place in the team and improve his goal-scoring rather than seeking an exit.

Jesus is a fine player, but he needs to score more goals. If we sign another striker who outscores him, he will struggle to get game time at the club.

However, we could sell Eddie Nketiah instead and allow Jesus to fight with a new striker to determine who is the best at the club.

The decision is down to the decision-makers, but we suspect if a good offer were to arrive for Jesus, Arsenal would consider it.

