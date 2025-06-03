Arsenal star wants to help Barcelona player win Ballon d’Or

Mikel Merino continues to prove himself as a crucial figure both for Arsenal and the Spanish national team. Following a successful Euro 2024 campaign, the midfielder is now focused on helping Spain secure another major honour in the UEFA Nations League.

Spain has long been home to some of the finest footballers in the world, and the current generation is no exception. While the squad is brimming with talent, the spotlight is firmly on two of its brightest stars as possible contenders for this year’s Ballon d’Or.

Ballon d’Or Hopes Rest on Nations League Success

Merino has expressed his support for two of his international teammates in the race for football’s top individual honour. As cited by Sport, he said:

“I hope it goes to Lamine Yamal or Pedri. They are players we have in the national team who have had an incredible season. They haven’t won the Champions League, but they have shown all year that they are at the level of the best. Hopefull,y we win the Nations League and it will give them a push, we also want to win it to give another title to the country and for personal ambition.”

His remarks reflect a strong sense of national pride and a clear ambition to help elevate those around him. For Merino, adding another international trophy is not just about silverware, but also about boosting the chances of teammates being recognised at the highest level.

National Success Reflects Positively on Club Players

Winning major international competitions often raises the profile of players involved, and Merino is aware of the broader implications. Recognition in the form of individual awards can follow team success, and his comments underline how much he values that outcome for those he plays alongside.

For Arsenal, having a player so deeply involved in his national team’s ambitions is a point of pride. His performances and leadership on the international stage speak volumes about the standards he brings back to club football. As Spain continues their Nations League campaign, Merino’s contribution could once again prove decisive.

His commitment and aspirations reflect the professionalism expected at the highest levels of the sport, and Arsenal will be watching his progress closely.

