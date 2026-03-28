Arsenal star wants to stay in Europe as he prepares to leave

Gabriel Jesus could see his future lie away from Arsenal, with multiple reports indicating that the club would be open to his departure in the summer. The Brazilian forward has been an important figure in the squad and has enjoyed the trust of Mikel Arteta during his time at the Emirates.

Despite this, his recent performances have not met expectations. Arsenal are demanding higher standards across the squad, and Jesus is among the players who have struggled to deliver consistently, even when fully fit.

Changing Role at Arsenal

The situation has become more complicated with the emergence of Viktor Gyokeres, who is now ahead of Jesus in the pecking order. The Brazilian is aware that he is no longer the first-choice option, and it appears unlikely that he will be selected ahead of the Swedish forward.

By the end of the current season, Jesus will have just one year remaining on his contract. This places Arsenal in a position where they may consider selling him, provided that their valuation is met by an interested club.

The Gunners are keen to ensure that every player contributes effectively to their objectives, and decisions regarding departures will reflect that ambition. Jesus’ situation is therefore under increasing scrutiny as the campaign progresses.

Transfer Interest and Player Preference

At present, Palmeiras have shown the strongest interest in signing him, and he is even training with the club during the current break. This has fuelled speculation about a possible return to Brazil.

However, as reported by OUL, the striker’s preference is to remain in Europe. He is expected to prioritise a move to a club competing in one of the continent’s top leagues rather than returning outside Europe at this stage of his career.

This stance could influence the range of potential suitors in the summer transfer window. While interest exists, any deal will depend on whether a European club is willing to meet Arsenal’s demands and offer Jesus a role that aligns with his ambitions.