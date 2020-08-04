Arsenal star will agree a move to Italy on one condition

Lucas Torreira is open to a summer return to the Italian Serie A, but only on the condition that Marco Giampaolo becomes the new manager of Torino, according to reports coming out of Italy.

The Uruguayan enjoyed his first season at Arsenal as he was one of the fans’ favourite.

However, his second campaign hasn’t been one to look back on as he even fell out of favour with the manager that bought him, Unai Emery, and he complained about being played out of position.

He has continued to struggle to get into Mikel Arteta’s team with the Spaniard, preferring the likes of Dani Ceballos and Granit Xhaka.

He has been linked with a return to Italy for a long time now and that move might materialise this summer, however, it has to be a reunion with his former manager, Giampaolo.

The Italian tactician is set to become the new Torino boss and Corriere Dello Sport via Talksport claims that he has placed some demands on his new team and among them is for them to secure the signature of Torreira.

Arteta has not exactly trusted the diminutive midfielder to do a job for him since he became Arsenal’s manager, and he might be happy to cash in on the former Sampdoria man.