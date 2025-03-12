Arsenal star will discuss his future with Mikel Arteta in the coming weeks

Oleksandr Zinchenko has played a far less prominent role for Arsenal this season compared to previous campaigns since his arrival at the club.

The Gunners have an abundance of options at left-back, but Zinchenko was initially signed for his technical ability and his expertise in playing as an inverted full-back. However, competition for his position has intensified, making it increasingly difficult for him to secure regular game time.

At the start of the season, Arsenal strengthened its squad by adding Riccardo Calafiori, who was expected to compete for the left-back role. Additionally, the emergence of Myles Lewis-Skelly has further complicated Zinchenko’s situation, with the youngster impressing and proving himself as a viable option for the position.

The Ukrainian’s reduced involvement has not gone unnoticed, and Borussia Dortmund reportedly expressed interest in signing him during the January transfer window. While no move materialised, there remains a strong possibility that this could be Zinchenko’s final season at the Emirates as Arsenal continues to evolve.

According to Standard Sport, the defender is set to hold discussions with Mikel Arteta at the end of the season to assess his role within the squad and determine his future.

Zinchenko remains a highly capable left-back, but given the competition from Calafiori and Lewis-Skelly, it may be time for him to move on in the summer. His role in the squad has diminished, and Arsenal may not necessarily need to find a replacement if he departs. Maintaining an excessive number of left-backs while lacking depth in attacking positions is not the most effective squad strategy, and allowing Zinchenko to leave could provide an opportunity to address other areas of the team.