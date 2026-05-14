Arsenal star will hold internal talks over his future amidst Everton interest

Ben White remains one of Arsenal’s most important players, but uncertainty is beginning to grow surrounding his future at the club ahead of the summer transfer window.

The defender has consistently delivered strong performances whenever he has featured for the Gunners, establishing himself as a key figure under Mikel Arteta. However, concerns have reportedly emerged over his increasing injury problems, with Arsenal believed to be assessing their long-term options in defence.

Despite continuing to value White highly within the squad, there is growing speculation that the club could consider allowing him to leave if the right opportunity arises. Arsenal are understood to be planning carefully for the future as they attempt to maintain their position among Europe’s elite clubs.

White’s situation has naturally attracted interest from elsewhere in the Premier League, with Everton reportedly among the clubs monitoring developments ahead of next season.

Everton Continue To Monitor White Situation

The Toffees have reportedly admired White for a considerable period and could attempt to move for the defender during the upcoming transfer window. Everton are expected to strengthen several areas of their squad and see the Arsenal player as someone capable of adding quality and experience to their defence.

Although White remains an important member of Arsenal’s squad, his recent injury struggles have increased uncertainty surrounding his long-term role at the Emirates Stadium. The defender is now believed to be seeking clarity regarding the club’s plans before making any decisions about his future.

Arsenal, meanwhile, must decide whether they still view him as a central figure moving forward or whether they are prepared to reshape parts of their defensive unit ahead of the new campaign.

White Set For Talks With Arteta

According to Football Insider, White is expected to hold discussions with Arteta regarding his future once the season concludes.

The report claims the defender wants to understand Arsenal’s plans for him next season before deciding whether to remain at the club or pursue a move elsewhere. His future could therefore depend heavily on the outcome of those conversations with both the manager and the club hierarchy.

White could potentially end the season by helping Arsenal secure both the Premier League and Champions League titles, which would represent a remarkable conclusion to the campaign regardless of what decision is ultimately made about his future.

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