Arsenal star will play for his country at the Emirates during international break

Arsenal stars will be heading out to represent their countries during the November international break, but one of their players is set to remain at the Emirates Stadium as his national team is scheduled to play a match there. The Gunners boast some of the best talents in world football, and many of their players will be called up to participate in their respective international squads for the upcoming fixtures. Arsenal will be hoping that none of their key performers suffer injuries while away, allowing Mikel Arteta to maintain the team’s momentum upon their return.

Gabriel and Brazil’s International Fixtures

One Arsenal player who may not be travelling far is defender Gabriel. The Brazilian national team has called him up, but one of their fixtures is a friendly against Senegal, which is set to take place at Arsenal’s home ground, the Emirates Stadium. Brazil has already secured qualification for next year’s World Cup, meaning this game is essentially an opportunity to test tactics and maintain match fitness, although they will still be aiming for a positive result. Senegal, featuring some of the world’s finest players, including Sadio Mané, will provide a stern challenge, making the fixture an intriguing encounter.

According to Arsenal Media, playing the match at the Emirates means Gabriel may be able to participate without leaving London, allowing him to remain close to his club while fulfilling his international duties. This unusual arrangement could be advantageous for both Arsenal and the defender, as it minimises travel fatigue and reduces the risk of injury, which is always a concern during international breaks.

Upcoming Matches and Logistics

Brazil’s schedule also includes another fixture against Tunisia, which will be played in France. This match is relatively close to England, so travel for Gabriel and any other European-based players will be less demanding than typical international trips. Arteta will likely continue planning for Arsenal’s next fixtures while keeping an eye on his players’ fitness levels, particularly given the physically demanding nature of the Premier League.

For Arsenal, having key players remain nearby or travel only short distances during the international break provides an opportunity to manage their workload and recovery. Gabriel’s presence at the Emirates during Brazil’s friendly ensures that the club can monitor him closely, giving Arteta a measure of reassurance ahead of the next series of important fixtures in the league.

