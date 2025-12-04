Arsenal star will re-examine his career in January

Gabriel Jesus is fit again after spending almost a year on the treatment table due to a long-term injury. Now that he has returned, he is eager to regain regular game time, although several players are currently ahead of him in the pecking order. During his absence, Arsenal strengthened their squad with at least one new striker and also developed Mikel Merino into an effective frontman. The Spaniard has been in outstanding form, and the Gunners now have Viktor Gyokeres available as another option, with Kai Havertz also progressing towards a return.

This increased competition has pushed Jesus further down the order. When the squad is fully fit, he is often the last attacking option, a situation he is keen to change as he looks to rebuild his rhythm and confidence. However, his long-term future at the club is becoming increasingly uncertain, and he is now considering the possibility of moving elsewhere to secure more consistent opportunities.

Growing Competition for Places

Jesus had previously been firm in his view that he would not leave the Emirates before the end of his contract in 2027. He had intended to stay, fight for his place and prove his value. Yet the landscape has shifted significantly. Arsenal’s attacking depth has increased, and the players ahead of him are performing at a level that makes regular rotation more difficult to justify. Although interest from several clubs exists, Jesus has so far preferred to remain and compete, even if doing so may no longer be the most beneficial option for his career.

A Decision Approaches

According to ESPN Brasil, the forward is now set to evaluate his future at the end of this year and could decide to move in January. This signals a major change in stance and suggests that he recognises the need for a reassessment. With Arsenal pushing for honours on multiple fronts, difficult decisions may have to be made for both the club and the player as the next transfer window approaches.

