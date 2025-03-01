David Raya is officially the best goalkeeper in London after the Arsenal shot-stopper won the Best Goalkeeper award at the 2025 London Football Awards.

The Spaniard has significantly improved Arsenal since joining the club from Brentford, initially on loan. His presence in goal has provided stability, and his performances have played a crucial role in the Gunners’ success over the past two seasons.

When Raya first arrived, many fans were sceptical about his signing, as Aaron Ramsdale had been a fan favourite. However, over time, the former Brentford goalkeeper proved himself to be the superior option, winning over supporters with his consistent displays.

Now competing at the top of the Premier League table, Raya’s career trajectory has sharply contrasted with that of Ramsdale, who could face relegation with Southampton at the end of the season. While the debate over Arsenal’s goalkeeping situation was fierce at the start, there is now little doubt that Raya has established himself as the club’s number one.

In London, few, if any, goalkeepers can match Raya’s level of performance. His shot-stopping ability, distribution, and composure under pressure have been invaluable for Arsenal, and his contributions have now been recognised with the award for the best goalkeeper in the city. According to Arsenal Media, the Spaniard was named the standout goalkeeper at the 2025 London Football Awards, further cementing his status as one of the best in the league.

Despite this individual achievement, Raya still has an important role to play between now and the end of the season. Arsenal remains in contention for major honours, and fans will hope he continues his fine form to help push the team towards silverware.

Since his arrival, Raya has been one of Arsenal’s most consistent performers, and if he maintains his current level, he could play a key role in helping the club secure long-awaited trophies. His success in London is just another testament to the impact he has made at Arsenal, and supporters will be eager to see him continue as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for years to come.