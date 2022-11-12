Arsenal star wins a deserved award for his activism

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been one of the most outspoken players against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine which has lasted for most of this year.

The Ukrainian has been passionate about his calls for the Russians to leave his country and now it has earned him an award.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February and since then both countries have been at war on Ukrainian territory,

While remaining in England and playing for Manchester City and Arsenal during that time, Zinchenko continued to protest against the invasion of his homeland.

And now he has won an award for his activism, according to a report in The Daily Mail.

They reveal he won the Media Diversity Champion of the Year prize at the UnitedHealth Group’s European Diversity Awards on Friday.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zinchenko has been an amazing player on the pitch and a great human off it.

The left-back’s support for his country during this tough time has been very admirable and it will surely win him many awards.

He has shown he cares about his people back home. Hopefully, the invasion will be halted soon and life will return to normalcy in Ukraine.

When that happens, Zinchenko will be one of the happiest people and it will mean his efforts have paid off.