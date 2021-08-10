Arsenal star with an expiring contract has a new suitor

Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a transfer target for AS Roma in this transfer window.

The Frenchman has less than 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal and the Gunners would rather sell him than offer him an extension.

The striker is the second oldest attacker at the club now and they don’t have the appetite to keep him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on new deals.

Roma is looking to add a striker to their squad from the Premier League, as they also have an interest in Tammy Abraham.

However, they want to sign the Chelsea man on loan, but the Blues want an outright sale as they close in on sealing the signing of Romelu Lukaku.

Gazetta Dello Sport says Roma is now targeting Lacazette, who would be the second Arsenal player to enter their radar this summer, after Granit Xhaka.

The striker is, however, not keen to join them because he wants his next club to play in the Champions League.

This could become a stumbling block in Arsenal’s bid to offload him now instead of letting him run down his contract.

After missing out on European football last season, his goals could help the Gunners break back into the top four if he cannot secure a move away from the Emirates.