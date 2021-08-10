Arsenal star with an expiring contract has a new suitor

Alexandre Lacazette has emerged as a transfer target for AS Roma in this transfer window.
The Frenchman has less than 12 months left on his current Arsenal deal and the Gunners would rather sell him than offer him an extension.
The striker is the second oldest attacker at the club now and they don’t have the appetite to keep him and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on new deals.
Roma is looking to add a striker to their squad from the Premier League, as they also have an interest in Tammy Abraham.
However, they want to sign the Chelsea man on loan, but the Blues want an outright sale as they close in on sealing the signing of Romelu Lukaku.
Gazetta Dello Sport says Roma is now targeting Lacazette, who would be the second Arsenal player to enter their radar this summer, after Granit Xhaka.
The striker is, however, not keen to join them because he wants his next club to play in the Champions League.
This could become a stumbling block in Arsenal’s bid to offload him now instead of letting him run down his contract.
After missing out on European football last season, his goals could help the Gunners break back into the top four if he cannot secure a move away from the Emirates.
Saw this rumour this morning….I honestly don’t know if Jose is just trying to stuff us around or what.
Personally I’d offer Laca a 1 year extension on the same wages and then we at least have a little time on our side.
Lol definitely Jose having a laugh at our expense.
Seeing they have probably just spent their summer cash on Abraham.
There’s been talk of Arsenal meeting with Tammy’s people today.
I can actually see Laca going to Roma and us getting Abraham, although I hope not.
I think we’ve had enough of Roma for one summer….
RSH
Agree totally with you.
It will never get passed negotiations; Roma probably off £12 million plus add ons.
Let calls from Roma go straight to voice-mail, or just block the call outright.
I salute Laca for his character!!!
Heard something along the lines of Abraham holding out for Arsenal and had agreed personal terms with us but Chelsea have agreed the fee with Roma.
Who knows anymore.