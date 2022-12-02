Arsenal starlet Charlie Patino has proved his worth in excellent loan period at Blackpool

The Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino was in quite a few first team squads under Mikel Arteta last season, despite looking very lightweight for the rigours of League football.

He got his debut aged 18 as a sub in a Quarter-Final League Cup win over Sunderland, and even marked it with his first goal in a 5-1 win.

This season he was sent out on loan, and after getting over an early injury, Charlie has been very impressive and has now played 15 games for the Seasiders, contributing a couple of goals along the way.

He admits that he felt he had to prove himself at first, having arrived with such a big reputation from a club as big as Arsenal. Speaking to Blackpool’s website, Patino admitted: “I’m really enjoying my time at Blackpool. Since coming back from my injury all I’ve wanted to do is just play and get the trust from the manager and I think that’s what I’ve done.

“Coming from Arsenal I had to earn credibility and get myself into the team and I think I’ve done that.”

“It was a difficult back end to the first half of the season but that’s football and we’ve just got to think about the positives going forward.

“We’re all looking forward to it, we want to get back playing and hopefully we’ll pick up some points along the way which is important.”

Patino returned to London Colney for a while during the World Cup break so will have benefited from some more training under Arteta, and I think he is set to be a star of the future for the Gunners if he continues his rapid rise through the ranks…

