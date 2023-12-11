Arsenal starlet Ethan Nwaneri grabs the headlines again with 5 goals in one game

Ethan Nwaneri scores 5 in FA Youth Cup

Jack Wilshere’s u18s Arsenal side welcomed Crewe Alexander to Meadow Park as they looked to advance into the 4th round of the FA Youth Cup. The young gunners have been looking good this season and with 16-year-old Ethan Nwaneri making the headlines again after bagging 5 goals on the night in a 7-1 win over the League Two side with a completely dominant performance from our young lads that saw us advance into the next stage of the competition.

Our young gunners currently sit 7th in the South division of the U18s English Premier League and have had an inconsistent start to the season, but have recently has had a bit of a winning streak and looked in good form going into this all important clash. Arsenal last season got all the way to the final but were beaten by West Ham, with Wilshere hoping that the young side he’s built up can do more of the same this season.

Crewe Alexander ended up getting an early goal after a silly mistake from the Arsenal youth keeper Noah Cooper handed the away side a gift after he made a bad pass out that was intercepted by a Crewe player and then placed into the back of an open net to make it 1-0. The first half ended with the visitors in front, but Arsenal looked ready to hit back in the second half.

It didn’t take long for Arsenal to equalise after a run and the shot from just outside the box from Nwaneri went flying into the bottom left-hand corner of the net to clinch back an equaliser for his team and made it 1-1.

We then went 2 up after a set piece corner landed on the head of Michal Rosiak then went into the right side of the net to make it 2-1. Thart started Arsenal on a roll of dangerous play that saw Nwaneri walk away with a brace not long after.

After the ball was won back in the midfield and the brought into the box and found Nwaneri waiting, who took a quick touch then fired the ball into the back of the Crewe net to make it 3-1. The number 9 completed his hattrick with only 20 minutes to go after again some great team play from the Arsenal youth after a great cross into the box found Nwaneri in the centre with a clear shot on goal and put it past the keeper to make it 4-1.

Only a minute later he was at it again and scored his 4th, looking unstoppable after a cut back pass found the feet of Nwaneri who again placed the ball into the back of the net to make it 5-1 and score his 4th goal of the match, but the striker hadn’t finished there, after another cut back into the box from the wing found the strikers feet and was fired into the back of the net to make it 5 for the night and make it 6-1.

In the dying second of the game another goal was scored with Benjamin being in the right place at the right time to finish off another good build up play from the Gooners.

A strong performance from our U18s and hopefully open the door for the talented Nwaneri to get some minutes in the first team. If he’s good enough he’s old enough, right?

Daisy Mae

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…