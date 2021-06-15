Arsenal starlet in demand for loan move this summer

Championship clubs fighting for Arsenal man

After an impressive season in League One, Daniel Ballard is attracting some of the top names in England’s second tier league.

The 21-year-old had an excellent season with The Seasiders, who he helped in getting promoted to the Championship.

Few Arsenal youngsters had a better season than Ballard, who after making his international debut with Northern Ireland in September last year, ended up playing eight games for his nation.

Interest heating up in Daniel Ballard. Blackpool obviously desperate to take him back for another season, but at least four other Championship clubs are in the running to get him on loan. There is interest from abroad, but he's likely to stay in England. Decision to be made soon. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) June 14, 2021

Blackpool will try to naturally acquire his services for another season as Ballard is believed to be well liked by the coaching staff and players.

The young defender consistently performed well in the League One and a return move to Blackpool looks most likely as they move up to the Championship.

Thank you to all the staff, players and fans @BlackpoolFC for making me feel so welcome during my time here! I loved every moment and it was even more special to finish with a win at Wembley! Thank you #UTMP🍊🧡 pic.twitter.com/SUe4NBKo0i — Daniel Ballard (@dg_ballard) June 5, 2021

The young defender’s career is heading in only one direction, and the staff at Arsenal would be pleased for Ballard, who was twice told by the club that he wasn’t good enough.

Decision soon: 5+ clubs pushing to sign Daniel Ballard on loan #Arsenal https://t.co/8GIXYUjW7E — Daily Cannon (@DailyCannon) June 14, 2021

Now, the Northern Irish international has only sights on one thing: Playing for his boyhood club Arsenal.

“I would love to represent Arsenal,” he said in 2020. “It’s always the goal.

“I will keep focusing on myself and improving myself so that whenever they think the time is right, that I will be ready.”

Loaning him out for another season in a better league than England’s third tier would be rational. Still only 21, he has a lot of developing to do.

Regardless, Arsenal fans will be excited about Ballard and will be hopeful to seeing him transform into a Premier League level defender.

Yash Bisht