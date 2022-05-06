Arsenal starlet planning his route to the first team (plus video)

Arsenal youngster puts out a future plan for himself

Kido Taylor-Hart is a name which has been in constant circles in the Arsenal U23s picture. That’s why many are rooting for him to become the next Hale End graduate to break into the Arsenal first team.

The 19-year-old has been with the North London outfit since he was just seven and has been making huge strides in the more recent years.

The young gunner has made 28 appearances for the reserve team of Arsenal, making eight goal contributions.

Even though he’s extremely talented, the path to first team football is not easy. That will become all the more difficult if Arsenal acquire Champions League football for next season, which they look likely to do so.

Taylor-Hart, who can play at any position up front, is willing to be patient. In an exclusive interview with football.london, he said, “I want to go on loan.”

“I think that will help me, rather than staying with the under-23s. I know for some people it’s better to stay, but for me anyways I think that will help me grow. I think that would be better for me. It’s men’s football. I think it can teach you some things that the under-23s can’t teach you.”

Having seen the likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli getting minutes regularly, Taylor-Hart might be hoping for a chance sooner rather than later.

But before that, he has a lot to work on. And he knows it more than anyone else.

Regardless, the next big thing coming out of the Hale End might not be that far.

Yash Bisht