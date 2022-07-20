Arsenal starlet set for loan move to Spain

Arsenal youngster looking likely to join La Liga 2 side

Arsenal youngster Marcelo Flores looks set to join the Spanish second-tier side Real Oviedo.

The 18-year-old, who has already put on the national colours of Mexico three times, would be hoping to get regular playing time in senior football.

Flores has made 43 appearances for the youth sides of the Gunners, scoring 15 and assisting five. People who keep track of the Gunners’ youth teams are aware that Arsenal have a special talent on their hands in the form of Flores.

Senior Football time for Marcelo Flores, one of the most exciting players in the academy, looks like a loan move to Spain with an outside chance of the MLS but we await the announcement. https://t.co/SviGlrRUqk — Next Generation Arsenal 🔴⚪️ (@scoutingindoors) July 19, 2022

The youngster can play on the left wing and central attacking midfield and have all the attributes to become a successful player.

He’s known for his dribbling skills as well as agility.

His contract runs down at the Emirates Stadium next season. Thus, the North London outfit should be doing everything on their hands to tie him down to a new contract.

Arsenal have already lost a gem in Omari Hutchinson to Premier League rivals Chelsea, and they can’t afford a repeat with Flores.

If Mikel Arteta and Edu wish to continue in their process of developing young players and leading Arsenal back to the top of the European charts, one of the best ways would be to keep their coveted academy players at home base.

Arsenal did well to convince future stars such as Folarin Balogun and Karl Hein to stay in North London. Now they have to repeat the trick with Flores, who can save them millions in the transfer market.

Yash Bisht

