Arsenal stars accused of lacking ‘bite’ by former England international

Stan Collymore has claimed that Philippe Coutinho would fit in at Arsenal because he lacks ‘bite’ along with our current crop of players.

The outspoken former striker has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons previously, famously being arrested for hitting ex-wife Ulrika Jonsson, but is believed to have turned things around since.

Collymore actively seeks out abusive trolls on the internet but that won’t stop him from having at a jibe at Arsenal when the opportunity comes calling, as do his latest comments back up.

Stan has claimed that Arsenal lack bite, whilst claiming that Coutinho, who is currently linked with a move to the Emirates this summer, also lacks in it.

“So Arsenal have joined the race for Philippe Coutinho,” the former Liverpool and Aston Villa striker quipped.

“He’d fit in well at the Emirates with the rest of the nice, soft and cuddly Gunners, who have less bite than my 89-year-old mum with her teeth out.”

Arsenal had definitely lacked some character in recent years, but under Mikel Arteta there has certainly been much more hunger and passion being shown, and I would have to disagree with Collymore’s claim.

The Brazilian has struggled to live up to his huge following since leaving Liverpool in January 2018, and is now believed to be available for transfer, which may be why he is an easy target for Collymore, but his performances in the Premier League previously show he has more than enough ability on the field.

Mikel Arteta is said to be keen on the move, although on the offset his asking price is likely to be out of our budget, but a possible loan deal could well be an option.

Would Coutinho be a bad signing for Arsenal? Does anyone actually take any notice of Collymore?

Patrick