Arsenal star’s agent trying to drum interest in signature

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette’s agent has contacted both Milan clubs in hope of building interest in his client, according to FCInterNews.

The Frenchman recently came under the spotlight for being caught sending images of himself inhaling Nitrous Oxide, and his club claimed they were going to deal with the matter privately.

Lacazette had already been linked with a potential exit in the coming window, with a swap deal including Thomas Partey mooted by the Telegraph.

It now appears that his agent has been tasked with the job of trying to raise interest in Lacazette, although his attempt at trying to attract the Milan clubs is said to have been dire.

The Frenchman will enter into the final two years of his playing contract at the end of the month, and Arsenal will likely be keen not to allow a similar situation unfold next summer as they are currently enduring with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The Gabonese striker is nearing the final 12 months of his playing deal, and we are in fear of having to make a decision to sell him this summer or lose him on a possible free transfer in 12 months time if we cannot tie him down to a new deal.

Arsenal may well have discussed Lacazette’s future amidst their dealing of his recent Nitrous Oxide issue, which may have led to the star to tell his agents to seek out a move, but should the report prove true, a move to Inter or AC Milan doesn’t look likely.

Could Arsenal have told Laca to find a new club? Would an exit for Alex block a departure for Aubz?

Patrick