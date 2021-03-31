Arsenal stars consider following Thierry Henry’s social media lead

Thierry Henry took the drastic decision to boycott social media after growing frustrated with the lack of action taken by the platforms, and Arsenal’s players are considering doing the same.

The DailyMail claims that the club’s players have been discussing this on Tuesday, with both the women’s and men’s teams considering taking the same actions as their former club captain Henry.

TH14 has grown frustrated by the platform’s ability to near-instantly remove copyrighted videos and infringements, but after months and months of increased bullying and racism abuse being allowed on social media, nothing appears to have been done.

Of course Arsenal FC’s decision to follow Henry will need to only be the start. It will likely take a much larger following to get enough of a reaction from these companies, which have so far only given false promises.

Henry vowed only to return once certain measures were put in place to protect it’s users, and Arsenal Football Club also launched an initiative on Tuesday to try and help combat the abuse that people have to face.

Will Arsenal and Henry’s actions lead to a much larger audience to follow suit? Do we believe that any social media platforms have taken any actions in a bid to stop the abuse yet?

Patrick