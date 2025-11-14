Arsenal have earned widespread praise for their defensive record this season, having accumulated a significant number of clean sheets, and their players have now extended this strong form into the international break. The club possess several of the world’s leading footballers, many of whom have been called upon to represent their countries during this period. A number of these players are regular starters at international level, and several have helped their national teams achieve clean sheets in the fixtures played so far.

Arsenal Players Impress on International Duty

As reported by Arsenal Media, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze all featured as England secured yet another clean sheet in their match against Serbia. Their contributions were substantial, with Saka and Eze both finding the net in the two-nil victory. Eze entered the game from the bench and scored England’s second goal, further underlining his growing influence on the national side.

William Saliba also maintained his excellent form by starting for France in a convincing four-nil win against Ukraine. His presence in the back line contributed to another clean sheet for a France team that continues to demonstrate impressive defensive stability. Saliba’s performances for both club and country have further strengthened his reputation as one of the most reliable defenders in world football.

Earlier in the day, Piero Hincapie started for Ecuador in their match against Canada, which ended goalless. Ecuador have long been known for their ability to keep clean sheets, and this result represented a continuation of that tradition. Hincapie’s steady performance mirrored the assurance he has shown since joining Arsenal and reinforced his importance to the national team.

Maintaining Form and Fitness Ahead of the Premier League Return

Arsenal will be encouraged by the level of performance shown by their players across various international fixtures. Achieving clean sheets at the national level reflects not only defensive strength but also strong tactical discipline, qualities that Mikel Arteta will be eager to see sustained when the squad reconvenes at the Emirates.

It is always positive to witness Arsenal’s players excelling for their national teams, particularly when they continue the high standards set at club level. The hope now is that each player returns to north London fit and ready to contribute as the club resumes their pursuit of domestic and European success.

