Arsenal stars deliver goalscoring performances in latest international matches

Arsenal has several players representing their countries in the latest international matches, with some preparing for continental showcases in Europe and the Americas.

Under Mikel Arteta’s leadership since 2019, Arsenal has arguably been one of the most progressive teams. Arteta’s influence has propelled them to title challenger status in the past two seasons, resulting in several of his players becoming regular fixtures for their national teams worldwide.

As European and South American teams gear up for Euro 2024 and the Copa America, numerous Arsenal players featured prominently in the recent international matches, with three of them finding the back of the net for their respective countries.

According to Arsenal Media, Leandro Trossard scored for Belgium in their victory against Luxembourg, while Gabriel Martinelli contributed a goal as Brazil secured a win over Mexico.

Additionally, Kai Havertz extended his impressive run of form by scoring one of the goals to help Germany secure a victory against Greece.

Our current squad includes some of the world’s best players, and it makes us proud when they play for their nation and do well.

We expect them to return in great shape for pre-season, and they will be more confident if they win any of the continental competitions.

But, perhaps, more importantly, we do not need any of them to return with injury.

