Arsenal stars dominate combined starting XI vs Manchester United

Arsenal is the leading club in the Premier League now and the Gunners will take that form into their crunch Premier League game today.

They face an in-form Manchester United side that beat them in the reverse fixture and has also done well to break into the top four.

Erik Ten Hag has turned the Red Devils into one of the hardest clubs to beat and they even defeated Manchester City in a recent game.

Their form means Arsenal is up against some of the finest players in the country and the Daily Mail has named a combined starting XI of both clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s men dominated, with seven Arsenal men making the team. Aaron Ramsdale, Ben White, William Saliba, Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard all made it, leaving space for only four United players.

Just Arsenal Opinion

At the moment, our players will dominate every combined Xi regardless of who the opponent is in the league because of our top form.

Mikel Arteta’s men have looked unbeatable and credit must go to the hardworking players in the Spaniard’s group.

To win the league, we must maintain our standards until the end of the season and beating United will hand us a major morale booster ahead of the remaining games.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids