Arsenal stars dominate the leaderboard of a fitness tracking app

Arsenal stars seem to be the hardest-working players at the moment as the Premier League teams begin preparations for a restart.

While Premier League players have been at home and training on their own for some time now, clubs have made sure that their players have got their head in the game and on their job.

Most teams have been having live exercise sessions via video link just to keep their players in shape, and it seems Arsenal players have been working the hardest reports the Sun.

Arsenal is one of several teams who have been using STATSports to track the progress and fitness level of their players amidst the suspension of the game, and it seems the players are making Mikel Arteta proud.

The leaderboard of the app that tracks “distances, speed, high-speed running, step balance, and acceleration” of each player was revealed and Arsenal players dominated the standings.

The Gunners had their players in the top two with Kieran Tierney who is yet to feature under Arteta because of injuries coming top of the standings with 10333m covered.

He is followed closely by Hector Bellerin who covered 9,414m, while Eddie Nketiah comes fourth with 9,373m covered.

The Gunners had three players in the top four and their fans would hope that this is a sign of something good to come when the season restarts.

That said, I suspect one Arsenal player, in particular, was rock bottom.