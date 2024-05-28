Arsenal stars dominate the Power Rankings for the 2023/2024 season

If you ask some neutrals, Arsenal should have won the Premier League this season because of their terrific form in 2024.

The Gunners performed exceptionally well, losing just one game to Aston Villa, yet it proved costly as they lost the league title by two points.

Mikel Arteta can thank his players for bringing the team to the brink of being champions for the second consecutive term.

He signed several players in the summer, with Declan Rice and Kai Havertz standing out as the best new additions to the Arsenal squad.

The Gunners will make some new signings again before next term starts, but three of their stars have featured in the overall Power Rankings for last season.

The Daily Mail updated the Power Rankings weekly during the season and has now released the overall ranking of the top ten best performers in the league.

William Saliba finished tenth after another superb season for Arsenal, while Declan Rice finished eighth after his impressive first season at the Emirates.

Bukayo Saka was the third Arsenal player in the rankings, finishing third overall behind Erling Haaland and Mohamed Salah.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saka, Saliba and Rice did well, but the same can be said for most of our players because it was a good season for us.

