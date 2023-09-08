Arsenal star’s entourage believes his time to get regular game time will come

Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal manager, has been experimenting with his team selection in the current campaign, which has resulted in some players not receiving as much playing time as they might have expected. Arsenal boasts a talented squad, and with only 11 starting positions available, not every player can feature regularly.

One such player, Leandro Trossard, who showed promise when he joined Arsenal in January, has been receiving fewer minutes than he had hoped for. However, the Belgian midfielder remains optimistic about his future at the club, and his representatives are confident that he will have opportunities to showcase his abilities.

According to a report via Sport Witness, Trossard’s entourage believes that the upcoming months, with a busy schedule of league matches, domestic Cup fixtures, and Champions League games, will provide him with more chances to contribute to the team. Arsenal will have to rotate their squad to manage the demanding fixture list, and this could provide Trossard with the opportunity to make his mark.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Trossard is a fine attacker who could make an impact in any game for us, but the Belgian should understand why he is not playing now.

The club has so many talented attackers in the squad and only a few can start or play in any game, so he will have to wait for his time to come and it will, when other competitions kick off like the Champions League and FA Cup.

