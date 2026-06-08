Arsenal stars finally join up with the England squad after extended breaks

After featuring in the Champions League final for Arsenal, Thomas Tuchel gave Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Eberechi Eze, and Noni Madueke additional time off before they joined the England camp ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

All four players were named in England’s squad for the tournament, and their inclusion came as little surprise given their importance to the national team setup. Each has played a significant role for club and country, earning recognition through consistently strong performances over the course of the season.

Having just won the Premier League and reached the Champions League final, Arsenal’s representatives arrive at the World Cup as some of the most in-form players within the England camp. Their experience of competing at the highest level could prove invaluable as England pursue success on the international stage.

Arsenal’s Influence on the England Squad

Of the four players with Arsenal connections, at least two are expected to start regularly during the tournament, although much will depend on the tactical system Tuchel decides to implement.

What appears certain is that the German manager values the qualities these players bring to the squad. Arsenal will therefore have several important figures operating under Tuchel’s guidance throughout the World Cup, highlighting the club’s growing influence within the national team environment.

The extended break granted to the quartet was designed to allow them to recover physically and mentally after an exhausting domestic campaign that concluded with the Champions League final against PSG.

Attention Turns to the World Cup

As reported by Mirror Football, the Arsenal players have now reported to the England camp following their additional period of rest after their involvement in the European final.

Their focus will now shift entirely towards international duty as they work to integrate with the rest of the squad and adapt to Tuchel’s preparations for the tournament.

With England’s World Cup campaign approaching, the returning players will need to regain full match sharpness quickly and ensure they are ready to contribute when called upon. Expectations will be high, particularly given the form they displayed throughout Arsenal’s successful season.

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